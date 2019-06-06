The William A. Irvin’s Return Date to be Decided Soon

The DECC and Fraser Shipyards will decide on a return date for the Irvin in the coming days.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth’s Wiilliam A. Irvin won’t be returning to its home in the Minnesota slip this Summer or anytime soon.

It’s long awaited return date will be decided in the next few days.

DECC officials say they’re optimistic that a contract with Fraser Shipyards, where the Irvin has stayed during its restoration, will be finalized in the coming days.

The DECC’s executive director says Fraser has been easy to work with. She’s glad they’ve had a busy season repairing other ships, even if that means the Irvin doesn’t come home quite yet.

“Fraser shipyards has been very gracious about the length of time it’s been there. I think they’ll probably miss it when it goes. It’s been there so long I think people are used to seeing it there. But they’ve been very gracious about it,” DECC executive director Chelly Townsend said.

The next step for the Irvin is to move it into a dry–dock so Fraser can start making repairs and paint the bottom of the ship that’s usually submerged under water.