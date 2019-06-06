Two Minnesota Agencies Issue Alerts After Series of Overdoses

Four People Have Dies in the Last two Weeks

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Two law enforcement agencies in eastern Minnesota are warning residents after a series of overdoses they say may be linked to a potent batch of heroin mixed with other drugs.

The Star Tribune reports that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Paul Police Department issued alerts Wednesday. Washington County neighbors the county home to St. Paul, Ramsey County.

Washington County officials say four people have died of suspected overdoses in the last two weeks. Authorities say the overdoses could involve heroin or other narcotics mixed with fentanyl.

St. Paul police say five people overdosed on a “bad batch” of suspected heroin in a 36-hour span. Investigators believe the drug was laced with other illicit chemicals that made it more hazardous.

Police spokesman Steve Linders says all five survived.