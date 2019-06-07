Adopt a Storm Drain in Superior

Storm drain adopters volunteer to keep drains around their homes and businesses clean and free of debris to stop flooding and limit pollution.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior water resources department gathered at the government center on Friday to educate citizens on how they can pitch in and keep their waterways clean.

Storm drain adopters volunteer to keep drains around their homes and businesses clean and free of debris to stop flooding and limit pollution.

Douglas County adopts storm drains around the government center in Superior.

They also put stencils down to discourage people from harming the waterways.

“They’ve done stenciling in the past to draw awareness to the fact the storm water drains are adopted and people should not dump any kind of fluids down the drain such as oil or paint or allow litter or other items to go down the storm water drains,” said Ashley Vande Voort, a Douglas Country Land Conservationist.

The city of Superior stresses that what is dumped in the drains does not go through a water treatment plant and instead goes straight to waterways like Lake Superior.

“These storm drains go to the nearest stream or lake and they empty usually right on a shoreline area where we like to swim and walk where a lot of animals like to build nests if they’re shore birds or water fowl,” said Andrea Crouse, the Water Resources Program Coordinator at the City of Superior.

People who adopt drains are given kits to help with the cleanup process.

If you’re interested in adopting a drain, you can learn how on the city of Superior’s website.