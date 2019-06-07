Bike MS 150 Cyclists Prepare for Ride

The ride raises money to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Over 3,500 bikers from across Minnesota and Wisconsin are getting ready to embark on a 150 mile journey for a great cause.

The cyclists are camping out at Proctor High School and will take off from there on Saturday morning.

They will be riding to Hinckley and White Bear Lake.

The ride raises money to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

One co-founder, who has MS himself says he’s eternally grateful.

“It means the world to me, especially as a guy with MS. My friends are with MS this means the world to me watching what they’re doing for us to get on a bike and ride like they’re doing you don’t know how much it means in my heart,” said Jeffrey Stone, a co-founder of the event.

The riders will travel 75 miles on Saturday and 75 more on Sunday.

Organizers want to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for MS.