Car Crashes into DTA Bus

One Person Taken to Hospital for Precautionary Measures

DULUTH, Minn.-A vehicle crashed into a Duluth Transit Authority bus at about 12:30 p.m. today at the Intersection of Miller Trunk Highway and Joshua Avenue.

It was determined that the bus, carrying 17 passengers, was southbound on Joshua Ave crossing Miller Trunk Highway. The 78-year-old male driver of the other vehicle involved, a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier with no passengers, was determined to have entered the intersection on a red light and had been east bound on Miller Trunk.

Both drivers were uninjured. The front of the bus made contact with the driver’s side of the Chevrolet and was at very low speed, resulting in only minor damage to the bike rack on the front of the bus.

One 26 year-old female passenger on the bus was transported to a local hospital via Mayo Ambulance for precautionary measures.

The driver of the Chevrolet was cited for a red light violation.