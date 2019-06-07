Coaches Corner: Emma Stauber

For this week's segment, we hear from the new head coach of the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we spoke with Duluth native Emma Stauber, who was recently named the new head coach of the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team.

The former UMD women’s hockey captain talked about her new position, as well as her memories of the NWHL championship game as the Minnesota Whitecaps captured the Isobel Cup in their inaugural season. Stauber also talked about the upcoming boycott of North American women’s hockey leagues by several prominent players.