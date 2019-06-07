DNR’s Take a Kid Fishing Event Kicked-Off Today

Minnesota residents can fish without a license this weekend if their child is 15 or younger and in the boat with them

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota residents can fish without a license this weekend if they take their children 15 years or younger with them.

The DNR’s ‘Take a Kid Fishing’ weekend kicked off today, and that means all weekend long Minnesota families can create memories out on the thousands of lakes in the state.

While Minnesotans fifteen and younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year, ‘Take a Kid Fishing’ weekend is a way for kids to enjoy the great outdoors with family members by their side

“We hear that all the time now of kids are spending too much time in front of the TV, too much time on the iPads and stuff so this gives us an option to get them out in the outdoors and it’s amazing how many kids just never get the chance to do that or haven’t taken the chance and how much they enjoy it”, said Russ Francisco, Owner of Marine General.

And with that enjoyment comes something they can do with family members and friends for the rest of their lives.

“When I do seminar’s I always tell people it’s important for kids to play baseball and hockey and football, but for most these kids it will be all over after high school and certainly after college. You teach kids how to fish, they can do it for the rest of their lives so it’s sort of a good thing”, said Francisco.

For more information about how you can learn to fish, or need to find some gear if you are going out this weekend, click here.