Duluth Edison Charter Schools Hosts Golf Scramble Fundraiser

DECS hosts their 4th annual golf scramble fundraiser.

DULUTH, Minn.- Golfers were out at Enger Park Golf Course to raise money for athletic programs at Duluth Edison Charter Schools.

The 18–hole competition, raffle and silent auction is one of the charter school’s biggest fundraisers.

School officials say these kind of events are necessary to keep track and field, basketball, volleyball and most of their sports clubs active.

“I think it’s great because it helps the kids. It helps support the programs that– in education there’s just not a lot of extra money so this helps to keep the programs alive and running,” Northstar Academy’s Steven Lindberg said.

.24 teams signed up this year which is the most ever.

The school hoped to raise over five thousand dollars.