Duluth YMCA Offering Free Memberships for Kids

Kids going into grades 8 through 12 qualify for this offer, but there are only 100 free memberships available

DULUTH, Minn.- With most Northland schools out for the year, the YMCA is offering 100 free youth memberships at their downtown location for kids entering 8th through 12th grade.

The memberships are sponsored by Western Bank and help the ‘Y’ keep kids busy this summer and give them more opportunities to meet new friends.

“The opportunity to allow youth to be healthier to be safer. To offer it at a free charge for three months, giving them a space to hang out and be safe and play and engage with others in the community”, said Emily Ranta, Associate Director at the downtown YMCA.

The free memberships will be valid from today until the first day of school and are available until all one hundred are given out.