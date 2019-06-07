Grandma’s Marathon and Local Toyota Dealers Collect Shoes

DULUTH, Minn. – Grandma’s Marathon and local Toyota dealers are partnering to collect shoes to donate to Goodwill.

Now until marathon weekend all types of gently worn shoes can be dropped off at dealerships across the Northland,

like Kolar Toyota in Duluth.

Their goal is to fill a Toyota Tundra truck with shoes.

The shoe drive began more than five years ago and has continued to grow.

“We started out the first year with two Toyota Tundras full of shoes. Now we fill approximately six trucks full of shoes. I think with the addition of all types of shoes meaning dress shoes, sandals, etc. The whole community if they are being used there is a great need for it,” said Kolar Toyota General Manager David Solon.

Shoes will be collected at the dealerships until June 24.

During marathon weekend, on June 20th and 21st, a collection will also be taken at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.