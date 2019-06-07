Hilltopper’s Pedersen Reflects on Getting Drafted

The Missouri commit was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 38th round of the MLB draft.

DULUTH, Minn. – Earlier this week, Duluth Marshall standout pitcher Ben Pedersen saw his dream come true, as he was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 38th round of the MLB draft.

After Pedersen and the Hilltoppers won the section 7AA title on Thursday night, Pedersen talked about how amazing it was to see his name called.

“It was a great feeling. I refreshed my phone after practice and I was the first name on the list, which I thought was really funny, so it came as a bit of a shock to me but I’m really excited,” Pedersen said.

“It’s something that I think we’ve all dreamed about and we knew was possible, and then it kind of moved into something that was probable but until you actually saw his name pop up, you didn’t know what to expect. It was incredibly exciting to be sitting at work and have his name pop up on my phone as being drafted by the Orioles, there was a lot of fist bumping at city hall in Hermantown where I work,” Duluth Marshall head coach Joe Wicklund said.