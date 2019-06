Huskies Fall at Home to Stingers

Willmar hands Duluth its second straight loss.

DULUTH, Minn. – In their first home night game of the season, the Duluth Huskies took the lead in the third and rallied in the ninth but it wasn’t enough as Willmar got the 8-5 win.

The Huskies scored two in the bottom of the ninth but the Stingers’s lead was already too much.

Nic Kent went 3-for-5 with 2 RBI and one run scored. These two teams will meet up again on Saturday, same time, same place.