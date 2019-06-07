Library Symposium Creates A Resource for Librarians in the Region

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Libraries Symposium brought together dozens of librarians from public and school libraries to create a resource in an industry which is changing frequently.

Attendees participated in multiple breakout sessions to hear stories from colleagues.

Speakers shared trends impacting libraries in the region.

Librarians also discussed new ideas to better improve library services.

“I’m always looking for innovative ways to use technology,” said UMD librarian Lisa Wheeler.

“It’s really valuable for me to learn about that from other librarians in similar situations or different types of libraries that I can get some perspective on,” Wheeler continues.

As access to books and information becomes easier, one librarian says people aren’t visiting local libraries as often.

She believes the symposium will help libraries stay relevant in their community.

“Reaching our patrons is important. We want to make sure we bring as many library services to as many people as possible to make sure the library is really serving more people. It’s figuring out the services people need and how to make the library valuable to them,” said Minnesota Department of Education Library Services Coordinator Leah Larson.

This is the eighth year for the Lake Superior Libraries Symposium.

It’s also the first time the symposium has attracted librarians from Canada.