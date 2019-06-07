Lumberjacks Softball Team Return Home After Third-Place Finish

Cloquet appeared in their first state tournament since 2012.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet softball team returned home Friday from the Class AAA state tournament, and they brought back some hardware.

The Lumberjacks finished in third place with a win over Becker. And a large crowd of supporters waited outside Cloquet High School to congratulate them on a job well done.

“Usually we don’t get much support for softball, but seeing all of them here was emotional and an amazing feeling,” infielder Kiana Bender said.

“We really wanted to come home with a trophy and end off with a win on the season. And that’s what we did. We’re just all really proud of that. It was so exciting to end with a win this season,” said pitcher Lucy Sinkkonen.

“To have a crowd this size when you come back to town, it’s just an amazing thing. It just shows how much people care about the community, about their school and about the kids that represented them at the state tournament,” assistant coach Kerry Rodd said.