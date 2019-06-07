Pancake Fundraiser to Support Solid Rock Men’s Homeless Shelter

The Pancake Fundraiser is Happening Sunday, June 9 starting at 8:00 a.m.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – On Sunday, June 9, forget getting up early and preparing breakfast. The perfect fundraising opportunity will fill your belly and help a great cause in Douglas County.

Solid Rock Safe Haven in Superior is hosting a fundraising pancake breakfast from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Senior Center located at 1527 Tower Avenue.

Tickets for the pancake fundraiser at $7, kids 5 and younger will eat for free.

Solid Rock is a homeless shelter for adult men assisting them in becoming self sufficient through finding employment and a permanent residence.

The shelter provides three meals per day, lodging, laundry, phone and clothing for residents.

Check in for men needing shelter assistance is from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Lunch and Dinner is also provided to the public at 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m Monday through Friday and 4L00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m Saturday. The shelter is closed to the public Sundays.

Click here to learn more information about Solid Rock Safe Haven.