Parks Staff Warn Public to Not Swim in Lake Superior this Weekend Due to Cold Water Temperatures

The city of Duluth Parks and Recreation staff would like to encourage the public to not swim in Lake Superior this weekend due to very cold water temperatures.

Water temperatures are still being recorded under 40 degrees along Park Point, and the National Center for Cold Water Safety categorizes water under 40 degrees as “immediately life-threatening.”

With temperatures forecasted in Duluth to hit the high 70s on Saturday the urge to enter the water is anticipated, but parks and recreation staff want to send a message to beachgoers.

“We are excited that summer is finally upon us, but the risks of swimming in dangerously cold water are serious, so we ask that all beachgoers be safe, and not swim in the lake until water temperatures warm up,” said Parks Manager Jessica Peterson.

Lifeguards will begin staffing on the beach once water temperatures rise into the 40s.