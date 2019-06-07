The Results Are In: Does Personal Training Work?

DULUTH, Minn. — In this week’s Active Adventures we are taking a look at the results after 3 months of personal training at Snap Fitness. Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot volunteered herself to give it a shot and see what can change. Beach body or not? Watch the video above to see if weight was lost, where muscle was built and if that pesky body fat we all want to lose, went down or not.

Joni Tupy & Nikolas Wourns were her personal trainers at Snap Fitness Lakeside location, you can stop by anytime and see if this is something for you. All ages, fitness levels and more are welcome. Joni Tupy also writes up personal training routines you can do at home, if the gym just isn’t for you.

It takes 8 weeks to make a habit of working out, after that Brittney Merlot says “You are addicted to the feeling of accomplishment, adrenaline and seeing the changes! The hardest part is getting to gym, once you’re there it’s easy, believe it or not!”

Snap Fitness Lakeside: 4425 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55804

Phone: (218) 212-1212

Open 24 hours – 7 days a week!