The Salvation Army Delivers Donuts to Veterans for National Donut Day

National Donut Day started during World War I.

DULUTH, Minn.- The first Friday in June is National Donut Day and the Salvation Army is celebrating the holiday’s history by delivering donuts to veterans.

The day started in 1939 and commemorates the making and serving of donuts on the frontlines in World War I by Salvation Army Officers.

The Duluth chapter donated boxes of donuts to four veterans’ halls, including the VFW, to say thank you for their service.

“It’s a shared history that the Salvation Army has with our veterans and I think there’s just a comradery in that and anytime somebody recognizes you for a great service, I think it is very meaningful,” Duluth Salvation Army Capt. Teri Ellison said.

Veterans at the VFW said they were grateful for the donuts. They were completely surprised by the donation from the Salvation Army.