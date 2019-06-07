Thirsty Pagan Hosts Grand Opening Celebration Saturday

Thirsty Pagan is Hosting a Grand Opening at their New Location in Superior Saturday, June 8

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It’s a big weekend for the staff and brewers at Thirsty Pagan Brewing in Superior.

The local brewers is hosting a grand opening celebration Saturday, June 8 starting at 11:00 a.m.

Live music will include Woodblind starting at 1:00 p.m., followed by Similar Dogs starting at 5:00 p.m.

Thirsty Pagan is now located at 1615 Winter Street in Superior.

The brewery broke ground on their new location January 25, 2019.

Click here to learn more about Thirsty Pagan Brewing.