UMD Men’s Hockey Coach Scott Sandelin Signs Contract Extension

Sandelin's extension will keep him with UMD through the 2024-25 season.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD and men’s hockey head coach Scott Sandelin agreed to a four-year contract extension, UMD athletics announced on Friday morning.

Sandelin, who completed his 19th season as the bench boss with the program’s second straight national championship, is now signed to the Bulldogs through the 2024-25 season. Sandelin had interviewed with the Anaheim Ducks of the NHL earlier in the week. Sandelin has led the Bulldogs to three titles and is the winningest coach in program history.

This agreement is pending University of Minnesota Board of Regent approval when it meets later this month.