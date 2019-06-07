UPDATE: Two Missing Children Located, Suspect in Custody

UPDATE: Officials say the abducted children have been found safe. The suspect, 25-year-old Jeffrey Lo is in custody.

________________________________________________________________________

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. – An Amber Alert is currently in effect out of Cottage Grove, Minnesota.

Police say shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday, Jeffrey Lo assaulted the mother of his two children and left the scene in the mother’s mini-van with their two children.

The mini-van is a 2004 Toyota Sierra with Minnesota license plate 708-XEM. The vehicle is tan in color.

Jeffrey Lo is described as an Asian male, 5′ 5″, 180 pounds with brown eyes. The children are Asian females ages one and three.

The suspect is armed. Do not approach. Call 9-1-1.