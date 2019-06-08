Captain’s Platter Fishing Contest Takes Anglers to Allouez Bay

15th year of competition brings Anglers of all ages together.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- On Saturday Anglers took advantage of the nice weather out on Allouez bay for the Captain’s Platter Fishing Contest.

Over 50 boats full of anglers tried the water and caught some pretty big trout, walleye and salmon.

One of the largest was a 23 lb trout.

According to the organizers with the Duluth Sail and Power Squadron, anglers come for the competition and the camaraderie.

“The weather gods have been on our side and there are lots of fisherman out there today,” said Squadron Treasurer Lori Yecoshenko. “It’s just fun to get together I think every year to try and snag that 8 lb fish.”

$300 in cash went to the first person to weigh an 8 lb fish.

Proceeds went to the Duluth Sail and Power Squadron, a non-profit boating organization.