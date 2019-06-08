Duluth Firefighters Surprise Young Cancer Survivor

"Pink Heals" and Duluth Fire Department teamed up to celebrate Elizabeth Luiten.

DULUTH, Minn.- A young Duluth girl got the surprise of a lifetime, a ton of gifts and a whole lot of love.

7–year–old Elizabeth Luiten is now cancer free after battling the disease for almost 5 years.

She was diagnosed with acute lymphoma when she was just two years old, and Saturday, her friends and family wanted to celebrate her in a special way.

Usually firetruck sirens mean nothing good for the place they’re heading to.

“Not too often do you see a truck roll up to your house without an emergency with lights and sirens,” Duluth firefighter Bill Chopskie said.

But Elizabeth Luiten’s friends and family wanted to celebrate her 5 year anniversary of beating cancer in a special way.

“This is a miracle story here today and for us to be able to come up here and work with the Duluth Fire Department, there’s not words to describe it,” Pink Heals’ Brian Tribley said.

Pink Heals is an organization that visits sick and recovering women and children around the country.

Elizabeth’s mom, Jen Luiten, was a big part in organizing the surprise.

“I don’t know if she exactly understands, but she does know she’s healed and she does know God did heal her,” Luiten said.

Elizabeth was hugged by all the firefighters and showered with gifts.

“Hugs are good. Red trucks I like. But this is special to us– we would love for you to sign your name on this helmet. What are helmet, especially this one, represents.. Not everyone gets to sign this helmet. When we go long distances i always bring the helmet and they get to sign it so we are taking you with us everywhere we go,” Tribley said to Elizabeth.

Even though she beat cancer, Elizabeth is still in recovery after treatment.

“I really don’t have words ’cause it’s amazing that everyone can come together for such a little girl that was so sick and was supposed to die. So it’s an overwhelming feeling for me. I don’t really show emotions because I’ve been through so much but I… It’s emotional,” Luiten said.

Elizabeth’s mom said they went through about 4 years of hospitalization, chemo and a lot of really negative things, so celebrate such a happy day was really exciting for everyone there.