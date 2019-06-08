EZ Street Saloon Holds Fundraiser for Jayme Closs

EZ Street Saloon hosts first ever "Duck Off."

SOUTH RANGE, Wis.- A fundraiser for Jayme Closs and her family was held today at EZ Street Saloon in South Range.

Staff sold 300 toy ducks to customers this past month that were raced down the creek behind the saloon.

Employees wanted to do something to make life easier for Jayme and thought a duck race and silent auction would be fun for everyone.

“None of us can imagine what she experienced and what they’re all going through right now as a family, and we wanted to make sure that we could do something to support her healing process, just help make sure she has some extra resources for whatever’s coming,” bartender Jackie Halbert said.

EZ Street raised nearly a thousand dollars before Saturday’s event and say the sky’s the limit for how much they’re hoping to donate to the Closs family.