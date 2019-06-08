Former Wilderness Assistant Coach Vichorek Named Hilltoppers Head Boys Hockey Coach

Mark Vichorek spent last season as an assistant coach with the Minnesota Wilderness.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Marshall confirmed that Mark Vichorek has been named their new head boys hockey coach.

The Moose Lake native spent last year as an assistant coach with the Minnesota Wilderness and previously spent time in the tier three level.

Vichorek was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1982 and signed with the Hartford Whalers after college, where he spent seven years playing pro hockey.

Vichorek replaces long time head coach Brendan Flaherty, who stepped down from the program after battling throat cancer.