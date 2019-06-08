Hilltoppers, Hunters Learn State Tournament Seeding

Duluth Marshall is the top seed in class AA while Duluth Denfeld is unseeded in class AAA.

DULUTH, Minn. – The high school baseball state seedings and brackets were released on Saturday morning for class AA, AAA and AAAA.

In class AA, Duluth Marshall is the No. 1 seed and will play Glencoe-Silver Lake on Thursday, 6/13, at 10 a.m. at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.

In class AAA, Duluth Denfeld is unseeded and will play top seed Monticello on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Siebert Field on the University of Minnesota campus.

South Ridge will learn its state tournament fate on Sunday when the class A brackets are released.