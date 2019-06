Huskies Top Stingers to Split Weekend Series

Dane Morrow threw seven scoreless innings to get the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies snapped their two-game losing skid on Saturday, getting the 3-2 win over Willmar to split the two-game series.

Matt Hogan went 2-for-3 with a run scored, while Dane Morrow got the win, throwing seven scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.

The Huskies will be back at Wade Stadium on Sunday against La Crosse. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m.