Mayor Paine Rides with Bikers through Superior

First ever bike ride held from UWS to Thirsty Pagan.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- City officials, business leaders, and families pedaled through the streets on the Northland’s own Tour De Superior.

“The importance of riding bikes in Superior is the importance of getting around,” said Mayor Jim Paine.

Dozens of men, women, and children on two wheels took over the streets for the first ever Mayor’s bike race.

“I really just thought it was gonna be James, Shawna and my mom,” Paine said. “So I’m really excited that so many people came out.”

The ride also launched the first Zagster Bike Share in the Twin Ports, and the Superior Active Transportation plan, to help harmonize all modes of getting around.

“We can have everything that we need,” said Alice Tibbetts, founder of We Walk In Duluth. “We can have bike lanes, we can have great sidewalks, we can have businesses that make money off all of us.”

Some in attendance say Duluth should take note of Superior’s treatment of bikers.

“There will be no bike lanes and no bike access on Superior Street in Duluth,” Tibbetts said. “And we think that’s an epic fail and we want to talk about cities being able to do it right and cities choosing to do it wrong.”

Soon the the bikers took off on their 1.4 mile journey through the UWS campus.

With a “ring ring” of their bells, they ended by “ringing” in the new location of Thirsty Pagan Brewing.

“You can never anticipate this, the weather’s right, the people are driving here or they’ve got their bicycles in, they’ve got their helmets on, their kids are here their grandparents are here,” said Thirsty Pagan Owner, Steve Knauss.

Bikers traded their helmets for glasses of beer at the Brewery’s grand opening, establishing it as a local hangout.

“The culture that we want in our environment deals with people who are concerned about silent sports, y’know running, walking, biking that type of thing,” Knauss said.

Hopefully biking can help out local businesses like Thirsty Pagan as well.

“We know that they’re good for our health, we know that they’re good for our environment and they’re more affordable,” said Paine. “And so the money that people would have spent on a car can go back into our local economy.”

Summer in Superior is a great time to get out your bikes, Paine said.

With events like the 4th of July and the Dragonboat Festival coming up, you can beat the traffic on a bike.