Motorcyclist Dies in Crash with Deer

Crash happened at about 8:00 p.m. Thursday night at Highway 44 and Brimson Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a deer in rural St. Louis County.

At about 8:00 p.m. Thursday night, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Brimson Fire Department responded to the crash at Highway 44 and Brimson Road.

The lone male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification to the family.