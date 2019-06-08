Virginia Police Officer Honored for Bravery in Hostage Situation

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Virginia police officer has been honored for bravery in the line of duty during a hostage situation in November 2018.

Officer Nick Grivna was given the Police Officer of the Year Honorable Mention Distinction by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.

They describe Grivna as a hero in Virginia for saving a civilian who was grabbed and used as a human shield by a suspect fleeing police.

After trying to de-escalate the situation, Officer Grivna shot and killed the suspect, leaving the hostage uninjured.

Grivna was cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.