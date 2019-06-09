10-Year-Old Inspires Community to Get Active and Give Back

Brooke Torgerson combined her loves of helping people and riding bikes.

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- Bikers in Two Harbors pedaled around town for a good cause and some healthy competition.

‘Pedal for Good’ is a man powered scavenger hunt encouraging people to enjoy bikes or anything that gets you moving outside.

The cost to participate is a non–perishable food item.

The idea was inspired by 10 year–old Brooke Torgerson, who combined her loves of helping people and riding bikes.

“I like to help people in need and we buy a lot of food, so I opened our fridge and we had a lot of food, so I said, ‘what about the people who don’t have a lot of food?'” Torgerson said.

Even though it started to rain, Brooke was proud of the 15 participants in this year’s event.