Deadly Crash Kills Two Teens Near Nashwauk

Two other teens and two adults survived

NASHWAUK, Minn. – Two teens are dead after a Saturday afternoon crash between Highway 169 and Highway 65 near Nashwauk.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 17 year-old driving a Honda Accord was driving north on Highway 169 around 2:45 p.m. when he started turning left onto Highway 65.

During the left turn, a 61 year-old man driving a Chevy Cobra Camper southbound on Highway 169 struck the Accord.

The 17 year-old driver and a 15 year-old passenger survived with non-life threatening injuries and were taken to UMCM Hibbing.

Two other passengers in the Honda Accord, 16 year-old Aiden Patrick Hall and 13 year-old Trent Casey Salminen, were killed in the crash.

The 61 year-old driver of the camper and a 59 year-old female passenger survived with non-life threatening injuries. The female passenger was taken to UMCM Hibbing.

State Patrol said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, and all parties were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

Nashwauk Police, the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, and Nashwuak Fire Rescue all responded to the crash, which remains under investigation.