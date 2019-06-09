Huskies Can’t Hang On, Fall to Loggers

Duluth gave up eight runs in the top of the eighth in the loss.

DULUTH, Minn. – The La Crosse Loggers scored eight unanswered runs in the top of the eighth to top the Duluth Huskies 10-8 on a rainy Sunday at Wade.

The Huskies went up 8-2 in the bottom of the seventh but were unable to hang on to that lead. Jake McDonald was credited with the loss, getting just one out while giving up seven runs on three hits. Danny Zimmerman went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI while Matt Hogan went 2-for-5 while scoring three runs.

The Huskies and Loggers will be back at Wade on Monday, first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.