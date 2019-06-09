Serving up Some Spikeball at Skyline Lanes

Spikeball season begins.

DULUTH, Minn.- The rain let up on Sunday just in time for a little Spikeball at Skyline Lanes in Duluth.

18 teams got out on the sand to start the 10–week long Spikeball season.

Spikeball is a 2 v. 2 team game, where players stand around a yellow trampoline net, and hit the ball three times before it must bounce off the net.

“I had never played Spikeball up until the tournament and after about 10–15 minutes of playing I had it down,” said Skyline General Manager Corey Kolquist. “Was I any good? Probably not.”

“Though y’know what, we sure had a lot of fun, it’s a great activity and at the end of the day it’s a great workout.”

While this season is full, they are still accepting registration for the Spike out ALS tournament, where all proceeds go to fight ALS. That tournament happens early this September.