Solid Rock Safe Haven Hosts First Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

Solid Rock Safe Haven is a homeless shelter and soup kitchen.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Solid Rock Safe Haven in Superior hosted their first ever pancake breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning.

This is the first fundraiser Northwest Community Services has ever done for Solid Rock.

They said it was time to raise their own money because they have seen the need for homeless services go up in recent years.

“We do have a need for homeless services in Superior. We do a wonderful job of taking care of those who are in need in our community, and any way anybody’s able to support, even if you can’t come down here today anything to help out those in need,” Northwest Community Services CEO Millie Rounsville said.

Solid Rock is always open to donations or help in the shelter for those interested in volunteering.