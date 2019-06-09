Superior Hosts Third Annual Great Lakes Border Battle Tournament

The tournament brought around 2500 softball players and fans to Superior throughout the weekend.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Softball players, fans and families packed Superior this weekend for the third annual Great Lakes Border Battle tournament.

The tournament was put on by the Twin Ports Rampage youth softball organization and hosted 40 teams from Minnesota, Wisconsin and even a team from Canada for the weekend long tournament.

The teams were from three different levels, 12U, 14U and 16U, and played across three locations.

The tournament allows fans to experience softball in the Northland and gives the local kids a chance to play in a big tournament in front of their home crowd.

“We spend a ton of our time traveling all over the country playing softball, but never get to play at home. So it’s a big deal for our kids because a lot of the family and grandparents and stuff that don’t travel with us get to watch their kids play one weekend,” owner and president of the Twin Ports Rampage Stewart Goldberg said.

Twin Ports Rampage said that the tournament has grown every year and they were expecting 2500 people this weekend.