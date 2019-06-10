Construction Begins on Highway 53, to be Completed October

Drivers should expect road closures and closing of a rest stop south of Eveleth.

EVELETH, Minn.- On Monday construction work began on Highway 53 just south of Eveleth.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, motorists traveling on Highway 53 will encounter temporary lane closures beginning Monday as a major resurfacing and bridge repair project begins.

The Anchor Lake Rest Area will also close. During the closure accessibility improvements will be made.

The rest area is expected to reopen in late September, while the entire project is slated for completion in late October.