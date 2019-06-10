Duluth Library Book Sale Back for its 40th Year

DULUTH, Minn. – For the 40th year in a row the Friends of Duluth Public Library book sale is back once again!

Members of the library had first dibs to purchase books before the sale is opened to the public.

Multiple genres of books, CDs, and DVDs are up for sale.

Some books can be bought for as little as fifty cents.

The book sale has become a yearly tradition for many. For others it’s a reminder of how important the library is to the community.

“I grew up in the Duluth library doing reading and writing programs here as a child. It feels really good to be here supporting it and walking away with some books as well,” said Mason

For 40 years, the library has sold thousands of books during the book sale to raise money for library needs.

This year they are hoping to raise more than $20,000.

“It’s a big deal in that the money we raise is turned around and is given back to the library. It covers some resources. Mostly it covers programs. Programs aren’t a part of the budget,” said Friends of Duluth Public Library Book Sale President Marcia Semerau.

Kaleidoscope, a free five week summer program, is one of the many programs being funded by the money raised.

Nearly fifteen thousand books are expected to be sold during the four day sale.

The book sale is open to the public this Tuesday through Wednesday between 10 am and 5:30 pm as well as Thursday 10 am to 3 pm.