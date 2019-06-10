Duluth Parks and Recreation Join Forces with Duluth Library For Story Time at Bayfront Park

The next Bayfront Story and Play is June 24th.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Parks and Recreation department and the Duluth Public Library teamed up today for play and story time at Bayfront Park.

Every other Monday throughout the summer, the community is invited to hear stories and sing a few songs.

“It’s great to see all the families come on down here together and enjoy the park. Enjoy the community as they are coming together reading stories, playing together, and just interacting,” said Recreation Specialist Megan Lidd.

Families are welcome to bring their own picnic and blankets for story time.

The next one is at 6 pm on June 24th.