Former Bulldog Löwenhielm to Continue Pro Career in Sweden

The 24-year-old center will join her former teammates Sidney Morin and Jessica Healey.

DULUTH, Minn. – Former UMD Bulldog Michelle Löwenhielm will be continuing her pro career in her home country.

Löwenhielm has signed with HV71 of the Swedish Women’s Hockey League. The center, who played on the Swedish national team, spent this past season in the NWHL with the Connecticut Whale, notching six points in 16 games.

It will also be a reunion of sorts as Löwenhielm will join her former UMD teammates on that team: Jessica Healey and Sidney Morin.