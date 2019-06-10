Hayward Man Arrested on 10 Counts of Child Porn

HAYWARD, Wis.-The Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office announced today that Hayward resident James A. Hatcher has been charged on ten counts of possession of child pornography.

On June 5, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Hatcher’s residence in Hayward and he was taken into custody.

Hatcher was later booked in the Sawyer County Jail on June 5.

“As in any criminal proceeding, Hatcher is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” the DOJ said in a press release.