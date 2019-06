Huskies Swept by Loggers at Home

Duluth would rally late but ultimately fell short to La Crosse.

DULUTH, Minn. – La Crosse scored five runs in the top of the second to jump out to an early lead and never looked back, defeating Duluth 8-5 to sweep the series.

James Free went 2-for-3 in his Huskies debut, scoring two runs while Milan Walla drove in two runs.

The Huskies will look to snap their two-game losing skid on Tuesday as the host the Waterloo Bucks. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.