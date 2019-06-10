Israel Malachi Drops Out of Duluth Mayoral Race Just Five Days After Entering It

Israel Malachi, who announced his candidacy for Duluth mayor on the first floor of city hall five days ago on June 5th, has now dropped out of the race.

On the city of Duluth’s website, Malachi’s name has been removed from the list of candidates.

He is the CEO of Duluth company Puritan Handwired Amplifiers LLC,

Malachi announced that his platform would be cleaning up the city, decriminalizing smoking and vaping laws, and filling up potholes.

While he has dropped out, three new candidates are now in the race to run against incumbent Emily Larson, who will be running for a second term.

They are Caleb Anderson, Corey Ford, and Jesse Peterson.

The deadline to file for candidacy for Duluth mayor is June 18th.