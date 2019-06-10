Minnesota Power Hopeful For Possible Changes

Duluth City Council votes Monday night on an approval for renovations

DULUTH, Minn.- The Minnesota Power building in downtown Duluth hasn’t changed much since 1970’s, but company leaders are hoping the Duluth City Council helps clear the way for some renovations by letting them close the entrance to their building from the sky walk.

If this is approved at Monday’s City Council meeting, it will fit the vision to modernize the Allete campus downtown.

The main goal includes creating a more efficient space for employees, having a more welcoming lobby for visitors, and updating security systems.

That will cause the entrance to the building from the sky walk on the first and second floors to be closed while they would build a stair well there instead which is the portion that would need to be voted on by the Duluth City Council.

“This is an older building. So we see this as an opportunity to make an investment here in downtown Duluth”, said Amy Rutledge, Minnesota Power Representative.

Although construction would not begin until August, it would be timely with Superior Street reconstruction going on at the same time.

“We want to make sure that we are minimizing any disruption or any impact to the public”, said Rutledge.

