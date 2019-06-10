NorShor Theater Begins Summer Camp

Kids of all ages started their prep work Monday for upcoming plays

DULUTH, Minn.- Summer camps began today at the NorShor Theater as kids ages seven to nine started their prep work for their upcoming plays.

The kids learned some dance moves, the characters they would be playing along with learning the lines so they are comfortable for their big performance on Friday afternoon.

“So many people are afraid of public speaking. On a list public speaking is people’s greatest fear so if you can get them out at the age of five and six you start being comfortable speaking up in front of people, projecting and not being ashamed of what you have to say, I think that’s really important”, said Catherine Duklow, Kids Camp Instructor.

The NorShor Theater has camps which are being coordinated with the Duluth Playhouse running all summer long.