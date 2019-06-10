Rowers Hit the Water for the First Time

Duluth Rowing Club begun their Junior Program Monday afternoon

DULUTH, Minn.- If you have a kid who wants to get out on the water this summer, the Duluth Rowing Club is hosting a camp that teaches students how to row the right way and shows them the teamwork it takes to be successful at it.

“A lot of people think it is mainly upper body and your back which is a big part, but it mostly comes from your legs”, said Nelson Han, a rowing teacher.

“There’s a lot of things that you have to do as a group and a team just to get the boats out of the boathouse to the water and you have to work together. So it’s teamwork in a whole different way than many sports have teams”, said Bonnie Fuller-Kask, Duluth Rowing Club Head Coach.

Duluth Rowing Club’s Junior Program costs $225 for two weeks of classes and are going on from now until June 22nd.