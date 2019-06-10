Some Minnesota Families in Need to Get Monthly Aid Boost

DULUTH, Minn.-Minnesota’s cash assistance program for low-income families will offer a $100 boost in monthly aid starting next year.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that state lawmakers approved the Minnesota Family Investment Program’s monthly grant increase in May. The extra funding will be available beginning February 2020.

It’s the first increase to the program since it began 33 years ago. Minnesota officials estimate the change will help more than 30,000 families.