Three More Candidates Added to Duluth Mayoral Field, One Drops Out

DULUTH, Minn.-Three new candidates have entered the mayoral race in Duluth, while one is no longer listed on the state’s website as a candidate.

Now Caleb Anderson, Corey Ford, and Jesse Peterson have filed to run against Mayor Emily Larson.

Israel Malachi, who announced he’s running against Larson last week, is no longer listed on the state of Minnesota’s website for registered candidates.

The filing deadline is June 18. To find out more, visit this website.