Beach House Opens on Park Point

A sign that summer is near

DULUTH, Minn.- There’s a sign of summer right around the corner as the Park Point Beach House has opened for the season.

With the warm weather we had Tuesday, some folks spent today at the beach. We came across one beach-goer today who spent thirty years working for the City’s Public Works Department.

It turns out, he played a major role in helping maintain the Beach House and Tuesday, he showed off his work to his grandchildren.

“Well that’s the whole point of it. It was kind of a surprise to them. They didn’t know where I was taking them. They have been to other parks here in Duluth that I have worked on”, said Dwight Nelson, a Duluth resident.

Staff at the Beach House are advising people to stay out of the water because of how cold it is.