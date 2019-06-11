Cancer Patients, Survivors Encouraged to Attend Essentia Celebration

DULUTH, Minn. – The Miller-Dwan Foundation is hosting their 4th annual Caring Ways Cancer Resource Center Survivorship Celebration for cancer survivors and their families Wednesday, June 12.

The event is set to take place from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth.

Folks are encouraged to attend and enjoy live music, square dancing, food, and fun for the whole family.

Maggie and Gracie, mini therapy horses from Rocky Run Stables will be on site.

Western wear is encouraged, but not required.

The event serves as a chance for folks living with cancer to share their stories and converse with cancer survivors in the Twin Ports.

You’re encouraged to RSVP to Christine Mitchell at Christine.Mitchell2@EssentiaHealth.org by Tuesday, June 11 or contact (218) 786-3581.